Holy Family invites input on fall school reopening

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division [HFCRD] invites ideas from students, parents, and staff about a plan to start school in September.



“Now is the perfect time for HFCRD to gather feedback and learn about the many thoughts and perspectives about coming back to school in the fall,” says chair Kelly Whalen.



Participation in the survey is completely voluntary. All participants will remain anonymous, says a news release June 8 from HFCRD.



Everyone is welcome to complete the 15-minute online survey until June 18 so time is short to reply.



“In considering a return to school, we will continue to take direction from Alberta Education and the chief medical officer of health,” Whalen says.



Holy Family is studying three options presented by Alberta Education including:

-Return to normal school operations.

-Schools open for classes but health restrictions will impact some operations.

-Classes in schools remain cancelled and remote learning continues.

Separate surveys for parents and students are posted online.



To access the survey, please visit the Holy Family website at www.hfcrd.ab.ca.