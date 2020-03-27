Holy Family closes St. Andrew’s School playground

Editor’s note: The following news release is posted on the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division [HFCRD] website.

At this time, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division [HFCRD] is prohibiting access to all playground equipment at all schools as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Signage is being hung on playground equipment as soon as possible.

HFCRD is taking this precautionary step to decrease the number of people touching surfaces, the difficulty to maintain cleanliness, and to discourage crowds of all ages to gather in these areas.

Residents are encouraged to maintain a space of 2 metres between individuals, practice good hand hygiene, and cover coughs and sneezes using your elbow.

This decision supplements announcements from the federal and provincial governments to limit public gatherings, maintain social distancing, and increase cleaning and hygiene.

For the most up-to-date information for Albertans about COVID-19, please visit Alberta.ca/covid19.

This information is also posted on our website here: https://hfcrd.ab.ca/division-news/all-hfcrd-playgrounds-closed-to-prevent-spread-of-covid-19/