Holy Family allots funds to food banks

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local food banks have been allocated funding for the next four months from special Catholic school nutrition grants.



The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division [HFCRD] has alloted $36.50 per family in their schools from remaining funds from the provincial School Nutrition Program grant.



Food banks will receive funding for May, June, July and August, says an e-mail from HFCRD May 13.



Funds cannot be used in schools, which have been closed since March 16 during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We chose to make monthly donations throughout the rest of the year just in case any unexpected expenses come up,” HFCRD communications co-ordinator Jody Bekevich says.



Peace River Community Soup Kitchen, Salvation Army Peace River Food Bank and Nampa Community Services will share $22,666.50 per month from funds from Good Shepherd School in Peace River and Nampa School.



High Prairie and District Food Bank will receive $9,709 per month.



Berwyn Ecumenical Society will receive $3,321.50 per month from Holy Family School in Grimshaw.



Funds of $1,168 per month from Ecole Providence School in McLennan will provide $100 gift cards to Falher IGA for 11 families.



Funds of $3,450 per month from St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview will be donated to Valleyview Food Bank and for $100 gift cards to 10 families.



Manning Food Bank will receive $3,248.50 per month from Rosary School.



A one-time donation of $5,000 has been made to Servant’s Heart Initiative in Peace River, Nampa and Grimshaw.



HFCRD announced May 6 that all remaining funds from the grant are being donated to local food banks in every school community.



Funds will ensure that families will have their nutrition needs met across the region, the news release says.



HFCRD joins all school divisions across the province to donate remaining nutrition grant funds to continue serving students through existing programs in our communities, Supt. Betty Turpin says.



“Since we can no longer use these nutrition grant funds in our schools, these community- based programs are best positioned to offer support through their existing infrastructure, volunteer networks and knowledge of the community.”