Hoedown Jamboree opens July 25

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Some come to dance.
Some come to enjoy good food in a relaxed atmosphere.
But most still come to enjoy some terrific music, all performed by live bands, for hours on end.
The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association is hosting its seventh annual Hoedown Jamboree July 25-28 15 km west of High Prairie at junction of Highway 2 and Highway 2A.
The popular event provides a weekend of camping, fellowship, music and dancing. Music will be contributed by up to 30 amateur country bands and is primarily classic and old-time country, traditional fiddle, gospel and bluegrass.
Don Cunningham will provide the sound system Friday to Sunday while Henry Chalifoux steps up Thursday.
Admission is $30 for the weekend or $10 per day.
There will be a food concession on site all day.
Money raised at the jamboree will be used for ongoing projects at Triangle including finishing the playground and facilities.
Everyone is reminded this is an alcohol-free event.
For general information, call Darron Riddle at [780] 523-1581 or for band information call Louise Myre at [780] 536-7497.
Hoedown Jamboree Schedule
Date Time Event
July 25 6:30-11 p.m. Music and Dance in hall.
July 26 8-10 a.m. Breakfast [$5 charge]
July 26 11:45 a.m.-noon Opening – O Canada
July 26 noon-10 p.m. Music & Dance – Outdoors
July 26 6 p.m. Supper
July 27 8-10 a.m. Breakfast [$5 charge]
July 27 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Music & Dance – Outdoors
July 27 6 p.m. Supper
July 28 8-10 a.m. Breakfast [$5 charge]
July 28 10:30-11 a.m. Gospel Service – Outdoors
July 28 11 a.m. – 2:30 Music & Dance – Outdoors
July 28 2:30 p.m. Closing, Open mike
[Schedule subject to change]
Other Events
- Super Draw 50/50- Draw July 28 – Tickets $5 each, 1,000 printed.
- Regular daily 50/50 tickets available. Tickets $1 each.
Please respect our rules
- No alcohol or smoking in public and music areas.
- No dogs in public and music areas.
- Dogs in camping area must be kept on a leash at all times.
- Children must always be accompanied by an adult.
- Camping is available at the campground with fire pits.
- Garbage & recycling containers are provided for your convenience.