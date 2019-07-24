Hoedown Jamboree opens July 25

The main stage at the Hoedown Jamboree was decorated appropriately with two cutout performers at last year’s jamboree. Organizers think of everything. The stage opens to the north to protect musicians from the sun. Above, Wesley Mapp’s band from Athabasca plays.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Some come to dance.



Some come to enjoy good food in a relaxed atmosphere.



But most still come to enjoy some terrific music, all performed by live bands, for hours on end.



The Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association is hosting its seventh annual Hoedown Jamboree July 25-28 15 km west of High Prairie at junction of Highway 2 and Highway 2A.



The popular event provides a weekend of camping, fellowship, music and dancing. Music will be contributed by up to 30 amateur country bands and is primarily classic and old-time country, traditional fiddle, gospel and bluegrass.



Don Cunningham will provide the sound system Friday to Sunday while Henry Chalifoux steps up Thursday.



Admission is $30 for the weekend or $10 per day.



There will be a food concession on site all day.



Money raised at the jamboree will be used for ongoing projects at Triangle including finishing the playground and facilities.



Everyone is reminded this is an alcohol-free event.



For general information, call Darron Riddle at [780] 523-1581 or for band information call Louise Myre at [780] 536-7497.

Hoedown Jamboree Schedule

Date Time Event

July 25 6:30-11 p.m. Music and Dance in hall.

July 26 8-10 a.m. Breakfast [$5 charge]

July 26 11:45 a.m.-noon Opening – O Canada

July 26 noon-10 p.m. Music & Dance – Outdoors

July 26 6 p.m. Supper

July 27 8-10 a.m. Breakfast [$5 charge]

July 27 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Music & Dance – Outdoors

July 27 6 p.m. Supper

July 28 8-10 a.m. Breakfast [$5 charge]

July 28 10:30-11 a.m. Gospel Service – Outdoors

July 28 11 a.m. – 2:30 Music & Dance – Outdoors

July 28 2:30 p.m. Closing, Open mike

[Schedule subject to change]

Other Events

Super Draw 50/50- Draw July 28 – Tickets $5 each, 1,000 printed.

Regular daily 50/50 tickets available. Tickets $1 each.

Please respect our rules