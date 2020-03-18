Hockey authorities halt 2019-20 season

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie Minor Hockey’s president says the right decision was made when Hockey Alberta cancelled the rest of the season March 13.



“It is disappointing but there is nothing a guy can do about it,” says Leonell Hamelin.



“When the NHL canceled all its game, I was not surprised.”



Hamelin understands safety is the main priority.



“The major objective is to look after the safety of everyone,” he says. “It’s hard but we have to think of the safety of everyone.”



Most disappointed are probably the midget and peewee teams which qualified for Provincials in Valleyview and Lac la Biche respectively.



“They worked hard all year,” says Hamelin.



Meanwhile, the midget girls were leading their playoff series against Beaverlodge 2-0 when the series was halted. All Peace Minor Hockey will now award banners to each team making the win a bit bittersweet but a win nonetheless.



The order came from Hockey Alberta at 5:05 p.m. March 13.



“At around 6:30 p.m. [MT] on Thursday, March 12, the board of directors of Hockey Canada, our national governing body, made the tough decision to ‘cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including our national championships, until further notice, effective Friday, March 13, 2020’” wrote Hockey Alberta’s CEO Rob Ltiwinski in a statement.



“For clarity, the 2019-20 season is cancelled. All sanctioned hockey activities and events in Alberta [and Canada] are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.”



He adds “until further notice” refers to the fact that the cancellation may extend beyond the conclusion of the current season.



The notification of the decision was placed on the Hockey Alberta website, and circulated to members, volunteers, staff, teams and partners.



The cancellation includes all hockey activities for participants registered through Hockey Alberta including game, tournaments, playoffs, tryouts, practices, camps, on-ice and off-ice team activities, programs, and all championships at the minor, female, junior, senior and sledge levels.