High Prairie wins Tier 2 Peewee title

The High Prairie Peewees won the All Peace Minor Hockey League Tier 2 title March 8. In the front row, left-right, are Denny Halcrow-Lauck and Ryder Belcourt. In the second row left-right, are team manager Lori Davidson, assistant captain A.J. Cunningham, affiliate goaltender Kale Cuthbert, captain Jaedyn Noskey, goaltender Ryder Halcrow, assistant captain Ty Cunningham, assistant captain Kashton Davidson, and Julie Bellerose. In the third row, left-right, are Brooklyn Auger, Isaiah Halcrow, Jewel Chalifoux, Kelly-Rae Cunningham, and Tristen Grant. In the back row, left-right, are assistant coach Jamie Chalifoux, head coach Lorne L’Hirondelle, Kahlen Letendre, Kohen Flett, Emery Auger, Tyrus L’Hirondelle, Chavo Sutherland, assistant coach Stewart Cunningham, and parent liaison Kara Supernault.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Peewee Tier 2 team simply outgunned the Valleyview Ice Bears in their march toward the All Peace Minor Hockey League title March 8.



High Prairie swept the best-of-five series by scores of 10-7 on Feb. 28, 5-4 on Feb. 29 and 9-4 on March 8.



The series opened in Valleyview Feb. 28. High Prairie led 3-0 after 16 minutes and 4-2 after one period. The teams traded goals in the second period which set up a wild third in which nine goals were scored.



Ty Cunningham scored five goals to lead High Prairie and added an assist. Asher Cunningham added two goals and two assists while Isaiah Halcrow added a goal and an assist. Emery Auger, and Denny Halcrow-Lauck added the other goals. Chavo Sutherland and Tristan Grant each added two assists.



Brock Hudson replied with four goals for Valleyview with Logan Buchanan added two others and Mason Mohler the other.



High Prairie took a 2-0 series lead in the second game, also in Valleyview, the next day.



Ty Cunningham opened the scoring just past the 14-minute mark.



However, Jaxen Hager and Hudson scored to give Valleyview the lead after 20 minutes.



In the second period, Kashton Davidson and Auger scored in the first 3:33 to give High Prairie a 3-2 lead but Hudson’s second goal of the game tied the match late in the period.



In the third, Buchanan gave Valleyview a 4-3 lead at 2:22 but Auger’s second of the game tied the game with 10:39 left.



The teams did not score again in regulation.



Asher Cunningham’s overtime goal gave High Prairie a stranglehold on the series.



Back in High Prairie, the home team had a chance to win the title and did not disappoint. High Prairie led 5-3 after one period [3-0 and 4-1 at one point] but a big four-goal second sealed the game and series.



Ty Cunningham scored five more goals to lead the attack while Asher Cunningham, Kahlen Letendre and Grant each added one goal and one assist. Davidson added the other goal.



Valleyview received goals from Hudson, Mohler, Rauri Carroll and Josh Belcourt.