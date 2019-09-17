High Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing male

September 17, 2019

Enilda, Alta. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 36 year old Brian Ross Odegaard. Brian was last seen leaving his residence on the evening of September 16, 2019. There is a general concern for his wellbeing.

Brian is described as:

5’11” tall, 170 lbs.

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wearing shirt with Norway flag

Harley Davidson hat

Blue jeans

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brian Ross Odegaard, please contact the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378, or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com ( http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.