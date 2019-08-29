High Prairie RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing female

High Prairie, Alta. – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 14-year-old Peyton Robinson. Peyton was last seen on August 26, 2019 on 49 Street in High Prairie. Peyton may be travelling to Grande Prairie.



Peyton is described as:

5’3” tall, 130 lbs.

Brown hair, blue eyes

Tattoos on finger of left hand (“loss”) and collar bone (“loyalty”)

There is a general concern for her wellbeing. If you know the whereabouts of Peyton Robinson, please contact the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com ( http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.