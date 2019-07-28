High Prairie RCMP investigate found human remains

On July 26 while searching for a possible missing person in a wooded area near the Driftpile First Nation, the High Prairie RCMP located found human remains. The RCMP, including the Forensic Identification Section were on scene today to conduct an investigation. There is no indication that this is a suspicious incident. Identification of the human is pending an investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton. This investigation in ongoing, including interviews of people who may have information. An update will be provided when available.