High Prairie RCMP conduct warrant round up

SPN Staff

A recent collaborative effort between the High Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section and the High Prairie RCMP has resulted in several offenders being arrested on outstanding charges.



On August 2 and August 3, 2019, RCMP acted on gathered intelligence and arrested 11 individuals, and executed 27 warrants, including $3600 in form 21 warrants. One suspect in particular was wanted on the following charges and was remanded into custody:

·Assault with a weapon x 2

·Assault

·Forcible confinement

·Uttering threats

·Drive while disqualified.

High Prairie RCMP will continue to target the activities of offenders in efforts to reduce crime in the communities they serve.