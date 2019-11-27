High Prairie Light-Up events schedule

Three sisters were dressed like elves as they talk to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at 2018 High Prairie Light-Up. Children, left-right, are Sahara Belcourt, 11, Lilyrose Belcourt, 5, and Emily Belcourt, 8. Santa and Mrs. Claus make their return Nov. 29.

Following is a schedule of events at 2019 High Prairie Light-Up on Nov. 29, as well as some activities the same day:

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Little Elves kick off Light-Up

The youngest children are the focus of the day’s first activities as the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council holds its annual Little Elves Family Event Nov. 29 beginning at 10 a.m.

Arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, games and activities, and help writing letters to Santa will all be held for children 0-5 years. Parents are invited to bring items for a family potluck with an emphasis on healthy foods to share.

The CRC has held its Little Elves party for many years in conjunction with Light-Up.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, who are already scheduled to be in town for the Santa Claus Parade, will hand out treats to all children.

Pleasantview Lodge Christmas Bazaar

Baking and crafts will be on sale made by Pleasantview Lodge residents at their annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 29.

The annual event also encourages visitors to visit with residents in a festive atmosphere.

A fun afternoon is promised to all who attend, who just might find something surprising to enhance their Christmas dinner, or stuff a stocking.

HP Museum opening on Light-Up night

The High Prairie Museum will be opening its doors on High Prairie Light-Up night Nov. 29.

“We are going to have another old time toy and decorations exhibit,” says manager Darlene Adams.

Last year, the museum had a display of toys from the past. Coupled with other activities, interest was high enough to hold a similar activity this year.

“We will also have a big sale in the gift shop, some giveaways and draws,” adds Adams.

The museum is open all day and will stay open until 8 p.m.

“Flipping of the switch” at 7 p.m.

The ceremonial “flipping of the switch” to turn on the lights occurs after short speeches at 7 p.m.

Dignitaries will give short addresses including Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard, and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn have all been invited to speak, or designates if they are unavailable.

Special guest Trish Young, daughter of Santa Claus Parade founder Anne Bankey, will also speak.

Bankey’s grandchildren will be given the honour of “flipping the switch” to turn on the lights.

See Santa at the fire hall

After the opening ceremonies, the High Prairie Fire Department has again graciously invited Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves to the hall to visit and receive goodie bags, fill with treats and stuffings courtesy of local businesses.

The Royal Purple Elks will also provide hot chocolate and cookies served by volunteers including the High Prairie Air Cadets and the current and former Elks Pro Rodeo Queens, before they depart for the Celebrity Road Hockey game.

Celebrity Road Hockey Classic

The High Prairie RCMP with help from first responders and local sheriffs, will play road hockey just west of the town office in the parking lot beginning at about 7:15-7:30 p.m.

A highlight of the evening is a short game featuring the RCMP against the current and former High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queens, time to be announced, but likely about 7:45-8 p.m.

Come cheer on the Rodeo Queens as they defend their title.

Last year, RCMP played with youth after the game to add further enjoyment to the evening.

As an added attraction, Beautification plans to provide hot chocolate on site for free.

Chili Cookoff at Victory Centre

The second annual Celebrity Chili Cookoff occurs at High Prairie Light-Up Nov. 29 as the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and High Prairie Victory Life Centre team up.

Chefs will begin preparing their special chili in late morning and/or early afternoon. By 5 p.m. the centre opens for supper.

Patrons can purchase judge’s plates for $5 where they get to sample each cook’s chili. They then vote for their favourite chili. Last year, Jayne Roberts won the title and bragging rights.

Patrons can also purchase any chili in a large bowl for $5.

Buns provided with all meals.

Interested chefs can contact Tammy Kaleta at [780] 523-1190 or by e-mail at dbtam@hotmail.com.

Chefs are required to supply their ingredients as a donation and cook their special chili at the church centre.

Victory Centre donates profits back to Beautification.

Soup & bannock at Friendship Centre

The High Prairie and District Food Bank will be receiving all proceeds from soup and bannock served at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

The centre opens its doors from 5-8 p.m. for a delicious traditional meal.

For more information, please call the centre at [780] 523-4511.

Marigold Farmer’s Market 4-10 p.m.

The popular Marigold Farmer’s Market is holding a special edition on Light-Up night.

Attend the usual location at 4932-51 Ave to purchase some Christmas baking and/or hand-crafted items and save yourself some trouble in the kitchen.

To book a table, or for more information, please call Marigold at [780] 523-4588.

Marigold Light-Up Sale

Marigold is holding a second event Light-Up night at the downtown Elks Hall from 4-9 p.m.

Tables in a larger venue than the Farmer’s Market location will be set up in the hall. Home-based businesses, homemade crafts and locally-made products will be available from dozens of vendors.

Tables are limited.

To book a table, or for more information, please call Marigold at [780] 523-4588.