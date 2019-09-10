High Prairie host horseshoe tournament Sept. 14-15

Horseshoe players of all skill levels and newcomers are invited to participate in the annual High Prairie Open on Sept 14-15. Dave Crooks, left, pitches a horseshoe as High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Prevost looks on during a recent practice.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Top horseshoe pitchers will compete in the High Prairie Open set for Sept. 14-15 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.



High Prairie Horseshoe Club hosts the event that will draw competitors from western Canada.



“We hope to have more than 75 competitors of all skill levels,” says club president Ray Prevost, who co-ordinates the tournament.



Top competitors will travel from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.



Prevost invites people who haven’t played horseshoes to attend a meet-and-greet on Sept. 13 from 6-9 p.m.



“We want people to come out and try the sport,” Prevost says.



“Stop in and get some tips and coaching from experienced players.”



People are also invited to community barbecue on Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



A roast beef dinner is also open and starts at 6 p.m.



Tickets will be on sale on site.



Prevost wants to attract more from the local area to attend the event co-hosted by the Town of High Prairie.



Competition is open to all ages and skill levels.



Horseshoe pitchers will play in the age categories of peewees (ages seven to 12) junior (13-19) and adults.



High Prairie hosted the Alberta Open the past two years.



About 35 local people competed in a field of 80 in 2018 and 65 in 2017.



Players can register until Sept. 11.



Prevost is also gearing up for High Prairie to host the 2020 Canadian Horseshoe Championships set for Aug. 19-22.



He expects more than 100 competitors from all over Canada for the nationals.



Prevost promoted the event at the 2019 national championships Aug. 14-19 in Brampton, Ontario.



Organizers for the upcoming tournament welcome support and sponsorships and donation for a silent auction.



“Over the last two years, response has been overwhelming,” Prevost says.



The club is approaching businesses for sponsorships and donations for hosting tournaments.



For more information, or to register, contact Prevost by phone at (780) 523-0369 or email to donerightcabinets@gmail.com.