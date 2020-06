High Prairie Air Cadets receive promotions

The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron continues to meet online during the COVD-19 pandemic. Recently, promotions were awarded to deserving cadets. They are as follows:

Cadet Current Rank Promotion Received

Jared Gomes Flight Sergeant Warrant Officer 2nd Class

Keith Cramer Flight Corporal Sergeant

Callista Gomes Flight Corporal Sergeant

Amellia Vanderwell Flight Corporal Sergeant

Hunter Bellerose Cadet Leading Air Cadet

Ethan MacDonald Cadet Leading Air Cadet

Ariana Rotenburger Cadet Leading Air Cadet