Helping hand extended to wildfire evacuees

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Social and emergency services in the High Prairie region recently extended helping hands to northern communities struck by wildfires.



Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services promptly took on the role of emergency social services when wildfires threatened the town of High Level.



FCSS staff operated an emergency reception centre at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre May 20 to June 4.



“Response from the community was amazing,” FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.



Local residents answered the call.



“They stepped up to offer donations, sponsor meals, house people and/or pets and did many other acts of support,” Hanna says.



She says between 150-180 evacuees from High Level, Dene Tha, Chateh, Meander River, Paddle Prairie and Wabasca registered in High Prairie.



“Not all people who registered stayed in the area,” Hanna says.



“They stayed at hotels or with family in the area.”



Local residents and businesses supported those displaced from their communities.



“For the first two weeks, most of the meals and drinks provided to the evacuees were sponsored through community members and local businesses, after that we called the Salvation Army to come up and prepare meals,” Hanna says.



“Many local businesses gave discounts to the evacuees.”



Free passes to recreational facilities were also offered.



On the other side of the issue, several emergency personnel and resources from High Prairie and Big Lakes County responded to the call in the High Level region.



Big Lakes County fire chief John McDermott and county development and planning director Pat Olansky served in High Level as trained members of the Northwest Alberta All-Hazard Incident Management Team known as Alberta Task Force 1.



They were called on May 19 to provide support to the High Level emergency operations centre.



Olansky served with the finance and administration section until May 22.



McDermott first worked as a liaison officer of the command team where he co-ordinated with allied agencies as well as corporate agencies assisting in essential services to first responders and residents. He then served on ground command operations, first as a technical specialist and then as the structural protection branch director for High Level fire chief Rodney Schmidt.



McDermott returned home June 6.



Members of Big Lakes County Fire Services and the High Prairie Fire Department responded to the protect buildings in the Chuckegg Creek wildfire in High Level on three rotations.



The wildland-urban fire engine based in Enilda was also used.



Crews rotated out once a week with the final rotation bringing the engine home June 5.



While the engine was deployed to High Level, the High Prairie department covered for emergency calls located in the Enilda district.

Fire Crews

Rotation 1

Firefighter Department

Capt. Michael Caron High Prairie

Capt. Dustin Seghers Big Lakes – Kinuso

Capt. Brandon Letendre High Prairie

Firefighter Luci Martinson High Prairie

Firefighter Hunter Wedmid Big Lakes – Kinuso

Rotation 2

Firefighter Department

Capt. Dustin Seghers Big Lakes – Kinuso

Capt. Jamie Milotte Big Lakes – Joussard

Firefighter Zac Hamelin High Prairie

Firefighter Avery Getz Big Lakes – Joussard

Rotation 3

Firefighter Department

Lt. David Martinson High Prairie

Firefighter Avery Getz Big Lakes – Joussard

Firefighter Kennedy Buchan High Prairie

Firefighter John Hesse High Prairie