Help Big Lakes County FCSS help those less fortunate

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County Christmas Angels program returns under Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services this season.



“We’re approaching the holiday season once again and FCSS is already working on this year’s hamper program,” FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.



FCSS annually assembles and delivers hampers throughout the county.



Last year, FCSS distributed 48 Christmas hampers that served 98 adults and 56 children.



FCSS is accepting only monetary donations to buy food for Christmas dinner for the hampers and one toy for each child.



“Donations of any amount can help us make a big difference right in our own community,” Hanna says.



Donations will be accepted until Dec. 14.



Eligible recipients within the county boundaries appreciate the hampers, she says.



“It is our goal that every resident of the county enjoys food on the table and toys under the tree this Christmas,” Hanna says.



Applications for hampers will be accepted until Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. No exceptions.



Donations and applications are accepted at FCSS offices, the county administration building in High Prairie and the county office in Kinuso.



Hampers will be assembled Dec. 18-19.



Christmas hampers will be ready to pick up or be delivered Dec. 19.



Big Lakes County will issue official charitable donation receipts for income tax purposes.



“None of this is possible without generous community support,” Hanna says.



Cheques may be payable to Big Lakes County and may be mailed to Big Lakes County; Box 239; High Prairie, AB; T0G 1E0.



For more information, phone a local FCSS office in High Prairie [780] 523-0062, in Joussard [780] 776-3811, in Grouard [780] 751-3806, in Enilda [780] 523-5925, in Faust [780] 355-3896, the county office in Kinuso [780] 775-3666 or the county office in High Prairie [780] 523-5955.