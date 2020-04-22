Helipad lobby must continue

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

At least one High Prairie town councillor believes it’s time to stop lobbying for a helipad at the local hospital and move onto bigger and better issues.



“Scrap that helipad, I can’t see it happening,” said Judy Stenhouse at the April 7 Strategic Planning meeting.



“I can’t see us or the provincial government giving money.”



Her idea was met with a cool reception from other councillors.



“I wouldn’t take it off [the list],” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk. “It’s something we should be lobbying for.



“It might not be as high as some of our priorities,” he added.



Councillor Donna Deynaka wondered about council’s strategy regarding the issue and others.



“I don’t think we’re aggressive enough,” she said.



“Get face to face, talk to these people instead of letters,” she added.



“I don’t think we’re aggressive enough…for getting what we want.”



Councillor Debbie Rose agreed. She did question the value of some meetings, citing the annual Alberta Municipalities Association conference. She described it as mostly a “meet and greet” with only a short time with each ministry.



“A courtesy 10-minute meeting” Rose called it.



She did agree other meetings were necessary, however.



“I’d definitely support that.”



“Hit them up,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



At the Jan. 8 Big Lakes County meeting, Glenda Farnden, STARS senior municipal relations liaison, said High Prairie was the top community in northern Alberta for missions for STARS in 2019.



At the time, Reeve Simard said the project needed “to elevate in the list of priorities for the community.”



On Dec. 11, 2019, county council approved a request from the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation that a helipad be discussed at the next inter-municipal committee meeting between them and the Town of High Prairie to lobby the government.



The project may be an uphill battle. Farnden said no community has received government funding for any helipad project in Alberta.



George Keay, president of the foundation, says lobbying must continue.



“I think it’s a necessary addition to our health facility,” he says.



“We have to keep putting the pressure on.”



Keay says he has not heard from the inter-municipal committee.