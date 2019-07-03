Have a plan to evacuate anytime

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Wildfires in northern areas remind local people they need to be prepared to evacuate at anytime.



Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services manager Nicole Hanna offers many tips to help people be prepared to leave home when a local disaster strikes.



“Personal identification should always be a priority,” Hanna says.



“Please follow instructions given by the evacuated area.”



FCSS serves as emergency social services for the county and the Town of High Prairie.



Be prepared to travel a far distance to relocate.



“Not all surrounding areas are prepared to take in evacuees,” Hanna says.



“It is also important to know that reception centres and services are set up and equipped only to deal with mandatory evacuations, not voluntary evacuations.”



Voluntary evacuees can register at the reception centre, but are not offered services the mandatory evacuees receive.



Hanna explains the difference between a mandatory or directed evacuation and a voluntary evacuation. A mandatory or directed evacuation provides a warning to persons within the designated area that an imminent threat to life and property exists and individuals must evacuate in accordance with the instructions of local officials.



A voluntary evacuation gives a warning to persons within a designated area that a threat to life and property exists or is likely to exist in the immediate future.



“Individuals issued this type of warning or order are not required to evacuate, but it would be to their advantage to do so,” Hanna says.



They advise people to have a grab-and-go kit and have a checklist.



“A grab-and-go kit will help you and your family stay safe in case you have to evacuate on short notice,” Hanna says.



“It should contain enough supplies to keep you and your family safe and comfortable for a minimum of 72 hours.”



Keep your kit in a backpack, duffle bag or suitcase, in an accessible location such as a front-hall closet.



Make sure it is easy to carry and that everyone in your family knows where it is.

Grab-and-Go Kit Checklist

-4 litres of water per person

-Food that does not require refrigeration

-Manual can opener

-Disposable plates, cups, and utensils

-Flashlight and extra batteries

-Change of clothes

-Travel toiletries bag with soap, hand sanitizer, personal and feminine hygiene products

-Toothbrush and toothpaste

-Deck of cards or other small games

-Notebook and pen

-Pet food and supplies

-Small First-Aid kit

-Personal identification

-Comfort Items [family photo, warm blanket]

-Money [small bills and change]

-Contact card or communication plan document which includes important contact details and location of pre-determined meeting places in the event you are separated from your family

-Legal documents [birth and marriage certificates, wills, passports, contracts]

-Prescriptions and list of medicine you usually take so you can bring it with you

-A list of personal items at home you would want to take with you, if time allows.