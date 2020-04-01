Harsh words for government’s inaction

Continued flooding in Horse Lakes/Buffalo Bay leaves county council demanding action

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Concerned about a long history of flooding in the Grouard area, Big Lakes County wants the provincial government to take action on a three-year-old report.



At its regular meeting March 11, council approved a recommendation to contact Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon to initiate a plan of action for the area around Buffalo Bay and Horse Lakes west of Grouard.



“We need to get the minister up here,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



“Seeing the site is better than a report.”



Project administrator Trent McLaughlin had some harsh words about longstanding inaction by the provincial government, which owns the infrastructure and is responsible to maintain and rehabilitate the waterways.



“Residents should be aware that the infrastructure has failed,” McLaughlin says.



“The government has taken no action on the report prepared in 2017 and does not have any funds budgeted to address issues.



“Negative effects to farmland and the environment are due to the ignored maintenance and rehabilitation by the provincial government.”



He adds the government is aware it should be spending $500,000 annually to upkeep the infrastructure.



Several councillors applauded McLaughlin for his honest comments about the situation.



“The Alberta government’s infrastructure has increased the load of sediment going into the delta and has done nothing to address it,” McLaughlin continues.



“The government has been aware that infrastructure has failed in 2004, three times in 2016, once in 2017 and will fail more often in future years if action is not taken.”



The provincial government and specifically Alberta Environment has charged and prosecuted many municipalities and private organizations for doing much less, he says.



McLaughlin adds the drainage infrastructure was constructed by the Alberta government from the 1950s to the 1990s to provide drainage to develop lands while also protecting the environment.



The recommendation by McLaughlin includes a public meeting to discuss solutions and options.



Council approved his suggestion to hold a value-added workshop.



“A workshop would get new ideas to solve the problem,” says McLaughlin.



“We want to hear from people who are affected or know something about the situation.”



He recommends steps be taken to prevent heavy amounts of silt from entering the delta.



McLaughlin also recommends a program to monitor sediment for the delta in the area to better understand processes and impacts to the highly important local ecosystem.



“The report is very lengthy, 157 pages, and detailed and difficult to summarize in a brief council request for decision,” McLaughlin says.



Nixon says he is committed to work with the county on the issue after he was updated by local representatives in a brief meeting last November during the fall convention of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta.



“The department will continue to work closely with Big Lakes County and other stakeholders to find a long-term solution to the chronic flooding in this area,” Nixon writes in a letter to the county they received in February.



“Our government understands that strong relationships between rural municipalities and the provincial government are key to meeting community priorities.”



Northwest Hydraulic Consultants prepared the report with Alberta Environment and Parks.



The full report is on the county website at www.biglakescounty.ca.



About 40 frustrated residents packed council chambers at a council meeting May 9, 2018 when AEP presented a preliminary report.



Options were explained by Robyn Andrishak, principal of Northwest Hydraulic Consultants, contracted by AEP to study the area.