Happy Canada Day, the old-fashioned way

An ecumenical church service was held in the old High Prairie United Church building. Aaron Harbidge, left, and his wife Stephanie Harbidge, led in singing several hymns. A brief sermon was given by Pastor Brian Gilroy of the Nazarene Church of High Prairie.

Canada Day was celebrated the old-fashioned rural way July 1 at Triangle Museum Grounds with the Pioneer Threshermen’s Association. Historical and rural life of the past were highlighted with various activities such as antique tractor parade, demonstrations of flour milling, threshing, sawmill work, and lumberjack competition and an ecumenical church service. People of all ages also enjoyed apple bobbing, sack race, hanging-doughnut-eating contest, egg-and-spoon race and Jeans hanging.