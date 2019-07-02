Happy Canada Day, the old-fashioned way

An ecumenical church service was held in the old High Prairie United Church building. Aaron Harbidge, left, and his wife Stephanie Harbidge, led in singing several hymns. A brief sermon was given by Pastor Brian Gilroy of the Nazarene Church of High Prairie.
Canada
Day was celebrated the old-fashioned rural way July 1 at Triangle
Museum Grounds with the Pioneer Threshermen’s Association.
Historical and rural life of the past were highlighted with various
activities such as antique tractor parade, demonstrations of flour
milling, threshing, sawmill work, and lumberjack competition and an
ecumenical church service. People of all ages also enjoyed apple
bobbing, sack race, hanging-doughnut-eating contest, egg-and-spoon
race and Jeans hanging.
Roger Kemp, left, and Fred Korol, open wide to try to take a bit in the hanging-doughnut-eating contest. An old-fashioned threshing demonstration, complete with threshing machine and truck, was a popular feature at Canada Day celebrations at Triangle. Martin Brand, left, and Jules Jacob were busy in the back of a truck as threw stooks of wheat into the threshing machine built in circa 1940. Canadian kids in a sack. Daylen Gordey, 5, left, of High Prairie, and sister Lily Gordey, 7, get hopping in an old-fashioned sack race. The oldest vehicle in the antique tractor parade was a 1912 Case steam tractor driven by Martin Brand and Henry Nyberg. An Allis-Chalmers combine (circa 1950) is driven by Cliff Nyberg in the antique tractor parade. Sieg Holleis drives an old Fordson tractor in the antique tractor parade with his daughter Grace Holleis, 3, left, and son Jesse Hollies, 4. Big Lakes County (North Gilwood – Triangle) Councillor Ken Matthews wears his Canadian colours well as he gets ready to drive a 1953 Massey-Harris tractor in the antique tractor parade. Three young children get into the Canadian spirit and wave their flags. Left-right, are Nicholas Shaw-Willier, 4, of Grouard, Sarah Shaw-Willier, 6, of Grouard, and Zoey Caudron, 4, of Enilda.