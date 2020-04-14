Gun Show organizers not giving up

Free meat samples were popular at Heart River Sausage and Meat Services display booth during the 2019 show. Standing, left-right, are owner Blaine BeBeau, Kevin Dube, Addison Dube, 8, Stephanie Dube, of High Prairie, and Lorriann BeBeau.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans are still underway for the 19th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show in June despite uncertainty about the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.



High Prairie Fish and Game Association postponed the show, originally set for April 18-19.



“We’re still hoping we can hold it June 13-14,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee.



“If we can’t have it in June, we’ll cancel it for 2020 and plan to return in 2021.”



He says the association will decide at the end of April about the gun show, which is held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and the Sports Palace. The curling rink is also utlized, if needed, as a third venue.



“We’ll make a firm decision by May 1,” Basarab says.



“It doesn’t look good for now, but we hope for the best.”



The show has become one of the biggest gun shows in Alberta and the second largest event in the High Prairie region.



Each year, the event draws from 4,000-5,000 people over two days from Western provinces.



About 150 exhibitors travel from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and northeastern British Columbia.



The show includes a variety of recreation, boats, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden and local organizations and businesses.



For information, please visit the association’s website at www.hpfishandgame.com.