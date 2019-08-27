Groundwork on new college campus almost done

Heavy equipment digs deep at the new college campus project to install water and sewer lines for the site.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The new campus of Northern Lakes College in High Prairie is moving along on pace.



“Construction continues to progress on schedule despite the unusually wet summer weather,” says Paul Chaulk, NLC senior director of facilities.



Construction for the project is 10.6 per cent complete, he says in a project update released by the college Aug. 19.



Crews have completed work on the grade beam, pile cap, and elevator pit concrete has bas been poured.



Vertical formwork started with the first storey of one stairwell and the multi-purpose room walls completed.



Geothermal boreholes were completed with supply line work commencing.



Project contractor Clark Builders is busy on the site and excited about the next stages of work.



“We expect the foundation work to be complete by the end of the month,” superintendant Patrick Corrigan says.



Crews will start to cement the main floor on the north half of the building footprint in early September, he says.



After work on the core wall structures has been complete, crews will finish cementing the remaining area.



He expects cementing the main floor will take the first two weeks of September.



Pre-fabricated glulam beams and walls are scheduled to start going up in early October, Corrigan says.



In late September, the site will be cleared to install lighting structure and grade the parking lot.



The college will combine its health services site downtown, academic campus and the trades training center at Tolko OSB plant west of town into one consolidated campus.



Plans for the two-storey 33,000-square-foot building will welcome the first culinary arts program in the college and include three trades labs for carpentry, mechanics and welding and metalwork in the project designed by Manasc Isaac Architects.



One of the key new features is that it will have open or exposed walls for electrical and geothermal components in some areas, so it will be a teaching tool for students.



Natural wood décor, plenty of natural light, open space and room to grow will also be incorporated into the building.