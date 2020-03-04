Grieveson, Badger lead PRJH past St. Francis

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was all R.J. Grieveson and Zylo Badger Feb. 26 as they led the Prairie River Raiders to a 61-29 win over the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons.



Grieveson scored 28 points and Badger 27 to lead 8-2 PRJH to a decisive win on their High Prairie home court.



Dimitri Prince-Sawka added four points and Zach Grace two.



Adam Shillaker scored eight points to lead the Rams while Ariel Togel added seven. Kervin Tumbado, Jasper Cabel and Levi Jeffries each added four points for the 2-4 Rams while Jandz Sanje added the other two points.



PRJH enjoyed period leads of 13-10, 29-16 and 41-24.