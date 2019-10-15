Grade 6s vote during their study of gov’t

Kendra Cunningham reports the news from Joussard School.

Kendra Cunningham

Joussard Reporter

Hello folks, this is Kendra Cunningham bringing you the news from Joussard School once again.



Our kindergarten students informed me that they are learning about apples and the letter ‘A’. The kids got to try out apple chips, which were new to lots of them. Most found them quite tasty! In Math, the students reported they are learning all about shapes. They learned that there are shapes all around them when they went on a “Shape Hunt” in their classroom.



In Grade 1, our students reported they have also been learning about shapes and have combined Art and Math to make some fabulous creations. The kids also told me they have been making pyramids and used sponges and straws to build them. Learning can be lots of fun!



Students in Grade 2 proudly took the birdhouses they painted as a gift for their parents. I am sure there were lots of happy parents with these colourful gifts.



The students in Grade 3 let me know that in Science they are continuing to learn about sound creation. In Math, they are skip counting and figuring out place value. In P.E., they are learning to play basketball and in Social Studies, they are learning all about map reading. Lots of learning in Grade 3!



In Grade 4 our students told me they are doing lots of addition tests. These kids should be pretty good at addition soon! In their Art class, the students are creating offices. This should be fun and very interesting!



Our Grade 5 students were off to their land-based learning experience in Sucker Creek today. They had a great time, pulling the skin and feathers off of a grouse and making and baking bannock over a campfire. Very tasty!



And, our Grade 6 students are getting ready for the election on Oct. 21. Their ballots are in and everyone has been discussing the different candidates and their platforms. This has made the study of government a bit more interesting for our Grade 6 kids.



Thanks again for reading my report. I’ll be back next week.