Grade 5s enjoy visit from author Chan

Not letting illness hinder her traditional generosity, Linda Duchesneau visits each classroom at Joussard School and gives every child a treat. Duchesneau states she does this every Halloween because of her fond memories of her children attending this school and of her years as High Prairie School Division board trustee. Although looking rather scary, Grade 1 student, Kylie Emes is a grateful recipient.

Kaydence Willier

Joussard Reporter

Hello, my name is Kaydence Willier and I will bring you the news from Joussard School for the month of November.



I first visited the kindergarten class. They let me know they are now learning all about the letter ‘R’. The reason they are studying this letter is because Remembrance Day starts with it and they are learning all about this very important day. They know that Remembrance Day is for remembering the veterans who fought for our country and for soldiers still fighting. The students also let me know that they are starting to learn about 3-D objects and how shapes are used to make them. Good job, kindergarten!



Our Grade 1 students were full of information about what they have been doing in their class lately. They let me know they have been painting, have been playing dodgedall in P.E., and making wreaths for our Remembrance Day ceremony. The students were also very excited they got to learn how to use their iPads to control Sphero robots. This was so much fun!



Students in Grade 2 also gave me a long list of all of the things they have been doing and learning. They informed me they are playing basketball, learning to read and write better, doing addition, skip counting, colouring pictures, looking at different liquids, learning about maps and using compasses and learning about places around the world. Lots of learning in that class!



In Grade 3, our students have been learning all about India and how people and customs are the same and different than ours. This has been a very interesting study. The students also reported they have been learning how to effectively read to someone and have been polishing up their story writing skills. It’s always good to be an author.



Our Grade 4 students have been busy learning how to add multi-digit numbers in Math, using regrouping. This is a bit challenging, but they are doing just great at it! This class also reported they have been using iPads to program Sphero robots, they find this lots of fun.



Students in Grade 5 certainly enjoyed our author visit from Marty Chan. He was very entertaining and the students are now very interested in his books. Our school is doing a school-wide writing activity and so every student is also working on being an author. It was good to be able to ask a published author questions.



In Grade 6, our students reported they continue to learn about the government in Social Studies. In Science, they have been doing air experiments. They are now playing hockey in their P.E. classes. This has been lots of good fun and exercise.



Everyone had a good Halloween and are doing a great job in keeping all of the candy at home!