Grade 2 students learning Inuktitut words

Zaida Quevillon

HPE Reporter

This is Zaida with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



The students in Grade 5C have been busy painting a fox. They are following the style of Northwest Territories painter, Robbie Craig. The students and teacher, Brenda Coulombe would like to thank Tammy Napier for all her help.



All the Grade 5 students are getting very excited about going to see sled dogs. First, Samantha Snow is coming into the school to share information, then the students are going on a trip to Sam’s house to meet her dogs and see how the sledding works.



Grade 3J students have accepted the Kindness Challenge and are looking for ways to make others feel good about themselves.



Grade 6L is starting a drama unit while reading Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play.



Grade 4S is skating at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre on Friday, Feb. 21 from 2-3 p.m. In Math, students will develop, extend and identify patterns found in tables and charts. In Science, students continue to apply simple techniques and tools to construct mechanical devices.



In Grade 2CL, the students have been learning about new Inuktitut words. Teacher, Natalie Cole-Lamothe is learning them from an Inuk acquaintance. He is helping the class learn about Inuk traditions, too. It is helping them while they study about Iqaluit in the Nunavut Territory of Canada. The new word for 2CL is Nakummesuak [Na- koom-me-suawk]. It means, “Thank-you very much.”



Next week, Feb. 20 come and join us from 4-6 p.m. for a fun family evening of Literacy/Numeracy activities in the school. There will be interesting fun things happening in every classroom. We look forward to seeing you.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!