Government eases OHV restrictions

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Government of Alberta has had second thoughts about an off-highway vehicle ban to begin April 15.



On April 18, the government said those who would like to take their OHV into a Forest Protection Area are free to do so, for the time being.



Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen announced the ban; however, since there is still snow on the ground in much of those areas, the Province says anyone who would like to take their ATV or snow machine into those areas may do so.



But, they warn conditions could change quickly prompting a ban.



“An off-highway vehicle restriction in the Forest Protection Area will be reintroduced if there is an increase in the hazard level.



“This phased approach will allow us to address the wildfire risk area-by-area, allowing Albertans the freedom to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible.”



High Prairie’s Jeff Burgar asked if the ban was still in effect locally at the Town of High Prairie’s electronic town hall meeting April 20.



“The ATV ban is lifted,” said Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard.



County CAO Jordan Panasiuk added the ban is lifted as long as users comply with local bylaws.