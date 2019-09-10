Gospel Sing back in tune Sept. 29

Alvin Laboucan sings and plays guitar at the High Prairie Community Gospel Sing Dec. 30, 2018. Singers and musicians are welcomed for the next Gospel Sing Sept. 29.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Community Gospel Sing in High Prairie returns Sept. 29.



After being cancelled in September, the event will be resurrected Sept. 29 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie at 6 p.m.



“If any Christian groups or individuals want to minister in music, we will gladly welcome them,” says Pastor Brian Gilroy, who organizes the event.



Gospel Sings were held the fifth Sunday of a month until the program was cancelled in September.



However, a Gospel Sing was held last Dec. 30 when about 40 people attended the event to celebrate 2018 and pray for 2019.



Since the first event on Nov. 30, 2014, the Gospel Sing attracted up to 120 people from various churches and the community, Gilroy says.



Demand to revive the regular Gospel Sing has grown in the past months.



“A lot of people told me they were disappointed when it ended,” Gilroy says.



“If we get enough people to organize lead it regularly, we will reconsider restarting it.”



Plenty of opportunity during the two-hour service was given for singing hymns and choruses and fun songs for children of all ages.



During the event, Gilroy led in corporate prayer for the community, government and other local issues and concerns.



Time for fellowship and food will follow.



For more information, phone Gilroy at [780] 523-4942 or [780] 523-8284.