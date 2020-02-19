Golf club scores 5-year funding windfall

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Golf Club has scored annual funding from Big Lakes County for the next few years to upgrade facilities.



At its regular meeting Feb. 12, council approved capital grants of $15,000 for the golf club for the next five years from 2020-24.



It was what was requested by a club delegation at council’s regular meeting Oct. 23 to operate the course.



Annual funding of $15,000 for 2020 and 2021 was recommended by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“It will still be reviewed by council every year during budget deliberations,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



“It gives the club a little more ability to plan into the future.”



However, the next council elected in October 2021 may change that, he notes.



“There are not guarantees, it’s a pledge,” Panasiuk says.



Town of High Prairie council recently approved capital funding of $15,000 for two years as requested by the club, Nanninga says.



Administration has intended to return the request to council as part of approving the final budget in spring, she notes.



“But the club has requested conformation of its funding amount so the club can apply for other grant programs,” Nanninga says.



Related to that, council consented to write a letter of support in the club’s grant application to the Community Facility Enhancement Program for an infrastructure upgrade project.



The club is applying for a matching grant for projects totaling $70,000 with a deadline of Feb. 13. Projects include $42,000 to upgrade bridges on holes 4 and 5 and $28,000 to replace a sewer tank and to construct an effluent mound.