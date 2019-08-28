Golf carts on county roads draws concern

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People driving golf carts on roads in Big Lakes County is raising concern for the law and safety,



At its regular meeting Aug. 14, county council defeated a recommendation to post signs in Joussard to remind drivers of law.



“The use of golf carts for transportation on roadways is contrary to the Alberta Traffic Safety Act,” says Ted Hickey, director of community and protective services.



“We want to try to curb the use of golf carts on roadways.”



He says county staff has seen many people driving golf carts on roadways, which is illegal.



“Staff has observed unsupervised minors driving golf carts, drivers failing to obey traffic signs and close-call collisions with other vehicles using hamlet roadways,” Hickey says in a report to council.



The issue has been particularly higher in Joussard, the report states.



“It’s been bad this summer,” says Reeve Richard Simard, who represents Joussard on council.



“Kids are hanging onto golf carts as they’re moving.



“It’s illegal to drive them on roadways.”



Enforcement is difficult, Hickey says, since the county does not have staff with authority to enforce the provincial law.



In that case, some councillors question how affective signs would be.



“If we can’t enforce it, what’s the good of signs,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says.



Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says the RCMP don’t seem to be doing much about it.



High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois suggests the county have a meeting with the RCMP to discuss the issue.



Many councillors say reckless driving of quads and all-terrain vehicles are more of a concern.



“We shouldn’t disallow golf carts,” Grouard Councillor Fern Welch says.



“Quads are the (bigger) hazard and they’re louder.”



Some council members agree that golf carts should be allowed on roadways, even though they are not registered, insured or licensed vehicles.



“We should lobby the government to change the regulations,” Matthews says.



“Why not (allow) golf carts?”



South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says many seniors use golf carts as their main way to travel short distances in a rural area.



Banning golf carts would not help them.



“You’re going to punish good users because of a few bad drivers,” Stewart says.



Matthews says that many seniors drive safer in a golf cart than in a vehicle.