Golden Age bus operation in jeopardy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A bus operated by High Prairie Golden Age Club could be in jeopardy if funding from Big Lakes County is cut in half.



A delegation from the club expressed concerns to council at its regular meeting June 12.



Club directors George Keay and Howard Greer spoke for the club about the significant cut.



“If that were to happen, the bus would cease to operate,” Keay says.



“We can’t cut any more.”



No figures for funding were stated by either the club or county during the delegation.



South Peace News later obtained figures from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate service.



County council reduced funding for seniors’ programming to $5,000 from $10,500, she says.



Greer says the bus is valuable to seniors in the region.



“It’s a necessary community service,” Greer says.



He says the bus takes seniors to medical appointments in High Prairie and other activities and events.



The bus averages 159 riders a month, Greer adds.



County council plans to respond to the club’s request for more funding at its regular meeting June 26.



“We’ll review and discuss it,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



The county bought a 2018 Ford Starcraft Allstar bus for about $85,000 for the new Big Lakes Rural Public Transportation program that started April 2.



Citizens of all ages can use the bus for medical appointments to High Prairie and for trips to Slave Lake and Grande Prairie.



The bus is operated by Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services.