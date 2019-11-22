Going once, going twice, sold!”

Potential bidders brave the chilly weather to look at some of the equipment before the auction.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Almost $10 million worth of farmland near High Prairie and acreages, plus several more millions in vehicles, farm equipment and grain bins, went under the auction hammer Nov. 14.



The farming families of Jim Peyre and Lorne Peyre are downsizing their large grain operation on the eastern edge of High Prairie.



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers managed the auction.



Land parcels from Marvin and Dawn Williscroft and Shawn and Rhonda Rich were also on the auction block.



Bidding started at 11 a.m. with about 200 people inside a large shop on the Peyre farm, about one kilometres northeast of High Prairie.



By 12:30 p.m., the auction attracted 2,522 online watchers.



Parcels of prime farmland ranged in size from about 100 acres to almost 200 acres. Most were in the quarter section size and sold in a range from $90,000 to $450,000 per parcel.



Prime quarters sold for between $385,000 and the top price of $450,000. Four quarters sold for the $450,000 price per quarter.



All told, the average price for 23 parcels, totalling $9,070,000 in value, was just under $395,000 per quarter.



For the most part, early auction action dealing with the land and smaller items was mostly from onsite buyers.



As the afternoon rolled on and heavy equipment was going on the block, bidders coming in from the Internet became more and more involved in bidding.



Online bidders and watchers used more than 5,700 Internet connections by 3 p.m.



One of the sale highlights were three almost-new 2018 heavy-duty John Deere S790 combines. The machines had been used between 431 and 457 hours each.



“Here are the stars of the show,” auctioneer Kevin Tink told the bidders.



“You don’t get them any fresher.



“Here’s quality, here’s value.”



The three combines sold for $465,000, $450,000 and $440,000 respectively.



Two acreage parcels of 1.8 and 2.1 acres each, about five kilometres northeast of High Prairie, sold to the same buyer for $12,500 each.



By the time 33 grain bins of all different sizes and condition came up just after 4 p.m., online connections increased to 6,731.



Interest in the auction was high from western provinces and northern United States.



Online connections peaked at 6,995 during the auction and the high number of connections continued after the auction as watchers logged in to look over prices.