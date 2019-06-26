Girl, 15, charged with manslaughter

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A 15-year-old is facing a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of an adult female in a fire on the Swan River Reserve April 23.



RCMP Media Relations Group Cpl. Laurel Scott says the investigation was launched by a fire investigator following the blaze at a residential trailer fire.



“Results of the investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was an arson and in consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined the victim of the fire died as a result of smoke inhalation,” says Scott.



The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was engaged to conduct the investigation in collaboration with Lakeshore Regional Police Service. Peace River RCMP Forensic Identification Section provided support.



The girl, who resides in Swan River, was arrested June 18 and charged with manslaughter and arson with disregard for human life.



The girl was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Slave Lake provincial court July 10, 2019. Her name cannot be released due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



The name of the victim is also not being released.



Police are releasing no other details about the case.