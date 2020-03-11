Gilroy only councillor to sign

Of the 527 people who signed the petition in support of demolishing the old hospital, only one High Prairie town councillor’s name could be found.



And Councillor Brian Gilroy was quick to point it out at council’s Feb. 25 meeting.



“I was the only councillor from both [Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County] councils to sign it,” said Gilroy.



Town council has actively lobbied the Alberta government to demolish the site.



No member of town council responded why they did not sign.



Overall, Gilroy was hoping for better support from the community.



“It did not go as well as we hoped,” he said.