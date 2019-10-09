Gift Lake firefighters busy at vehicle crashes

The Gift Lake Metis Settlement Fire Department. Left-right, are Claudia Auger, Warren Shaw, Capt. Joe Badger, fire chief Gordon Belcourt and Ken Shaw. Missing in the photo are deputy fire chief Howard Shaw, Kole Shaw, Chris Gladue, Owen Badger and Brenda Auger.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Gift Lake Metis Settlement Fire Department reports another quiet year for fire calls and other responses.



“It’s been a slow year, we’ve had about 10 calls,” fire chief Gordon Belcourt says



Gift Lake fire department has not been called on for any structure fires, he says.



Crews responded to fatal single-vehicle rollover on July 29 on Highway 750.



“We were first responders,” Belcourt says.



A 45-year-old male driver from Atikameg was impaired and later sentenced to two years plus one day in custody.



An Atikameg woman, 24, died on scene.



Firefighters also responded to a truck rollover near Island Lake, Belcourt says.



Gift Lake fire department is happy that the number of vehicle crashes is declining.



“More people are maybe getting smarter and being safer and more responsible when they drive,” Ken Shaw says.



Wildland fires in spring were very minimal in the Gift Lake area while wildfires scorched wide areas of forest in northern Alberta.



“We were fortunate we didn’t have any significant wildland fires,” Belcourt says.



Local crews doused a small wildland fire near the Metis settlement office in May and at Long Lake Campground north of Gift Lake.



“Fire crews from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry helps us a lot in green zones, we work together,” Belcourt says.



To make it easier for firefighters to promptly respond to emergency calls, he advises callers to give full information of the incident.



“When you phone 911, please give a location of the incident and the name of resident or homeowner,” Belcourt says.



With the area heavily forested, the fire department continues to participate in the Fire Smart program.



The fire department also promotes fire safety at community events and at Gift Lake School.



Always prepared for the call, the department continues to recruit.



“We’re always looking for new members,” Belcourt says.



“Currently, we have 10 firefighters and we also welcome more.”



Training and practice occurs the second Tuesday of each month at the fire hall at 7 p.m.



To volunteer, phone Belcourt at (780) 536-6122.