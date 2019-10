Saturday, Oct. 5 is World Teachers Day and you can take part in the celebration.

Teachers will be at Freson Bros at 11 a.m. to hand out apples to thank the community for their support of teachers for World Teacher’s Day.

“We will also be handing out cards so people can share a thank you to teachers that they appreciate,” says E.W. Pratt High School teacher Jennifer Norgaard.

The event id sponsored by the Alberta Teacher’s Association.