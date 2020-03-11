Gaschnitz a farming champion

Grant Gaschnitz was a prominent figure across the Peace region and had a significant impact on the agriculture community.



He was a champion of strengthening Peace Country farms and ranches, ensuring the region got the attention it deserved, and was dedicated to encouraging and supporting young people in becoming successful and thriving farmers and ranchers.



The sponsorship will be administered by the Peace Country Beef and Forage Association, an organization that was strongly supported by Gaschnitz.



Gaschnitz was a member for many years, sat on the board of directors, and was awarded a lifetime membership.



The PCBFA is a non-profit, producer run group that strives to provide leading edge, credible and locally useful information to Peace Country producers, through applied research and extension programs.



The Gaschnitz family would like to continue to offer the support Grant offered for young producers for so many years by creating a sponsorship that will support an endeavour that a young Peace Country farmer or rancher wants to pursue that will help him/her to succeed with their operation and further their education and management skills.



The sponsorship is awarded to an ag producer aged 17-40 in the Alberta Peace region.