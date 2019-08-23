Gardens plant seed for young families

Community gardens for families at The Children’s Centre in High Prairie are ready for harvest. Left-right, are Conner Carifelle, 5, mother Dawn Smith, Ashley Carifelle, 9, and Brighter Futures co-ordinator Nilda Dube.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several families at The Children’s Centre in High Prairie are reaping a harvest in their new garden.



A community garden was planted in spring for the first time at the new home of the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Centre.



“We’re helping families grow a garden,” says Nilda Dube, co-ordinator of the Brighter Futures program.



“I told them you can have your own fresh vegetables.



“You don’t need to buy them at the store.”



She says nine families in that program and Stronger Together are growing their own garden.



“We teach them responsibilities of growing a garden and they get to enjoy the fruits of their labour,” Dube says.



Families are excited about the gardens that will produce potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, beans, onions, peas, lettuce and spinach, she says.



Kristen Emard and her husband Evan Chalifoux grew tomatoes, spinach and peas.



“I was excited to learn how to grow vegetables,” Emard says.



“I come here to work in the garden as much as I can.”



She is already looking forward to growing a garden next year.



Dawn Smith is eager to eat potatoes, tomatoes and melons grown in her garden.



“I’ve wanted to have a garden for a long time,” Smith says.



“I have trouble accessing fruit and vegetables.



“I can’t have a garden where I live.”



Growing a garden is a good lesson for her children.



“It shows my kids that we can grow our own vegetables and we don’t need to buy them at the store,” Smith says.



She says she also likes the opportunity to get with nature and do hands-on work.



Dube predicts the garden program will only grow in the coming years and more families will get involved.



“When they see the harvest, more families will probably want to join,” Dube says.



“It’s a start.



“We’ll probably have to build more plots”.



The raised plots are located at the rear of The Children’s Centre that opened in summer 2016.



Each plot is about four-feet-by-four-feet.