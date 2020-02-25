Gardens are growing in 2 Joussard classrooms

Samara Laboucan reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Samara Laboucan

Joussard Reporter

Hello again from Joussard School. This is Samara Laboucan bringing you our news.



After interviewing some of the kindergarten children, I learned they have been busy learning all about the letter ‘F’, its sound and things that start with it. They are also working with the numbers to 100 and are excited about celebrating the 100th day of school tomorrow.



In Grade 1, our students have been learning all about indoor gardening and have now planted one. Everyone is watching carefully for the seeds to sprout and little plants to emerge.



Our Grade 2/3 class has been learning how to have a healthy body in their Health class. The students know this involves good food, rest and exercise. Combining Social Studies and Science, the students are learning all about tipis from Jamie Chalifoux. They are learning how tipis provided shelter and homes for First Nations people. In Science, as they study structures, they are learning how to build tipis by constructing them. Great learning!



Students in Grade 4 have been busy watching for their indoor garden to grow as well. The students reported they are studying numbers with decimals in them in Math and are playing hockey in P.E. I interviewed a few of the Grade 5 students and they let me know they are learning about volume and 3-D shapes in Math. They are enjoying building objects and using them to determine volume.



Last week, the Grade 5 students enjoyed their winter survival Land-Based learning activities as they cut down small trees, made fires and shelters. This work was done in the snow, so a cup of hot chocolate sure tasted good!



Our Grade 6 students have been learning all about fishing and the uses of the different parts of a fish. They are going ice fishing and will be learning how to set nets, check nets and pull fish from the nets. The students are also learning how to use fish scales and bones for art. This is very exciting!



Everyone enjoyed our Valentine’s Day Family Fun Night that was hosted by our Joussard School Council. We decorated heart-shaped cookies, coloured Valentines and then danced in the gym. We had lots of families come and we all had so much fun.



Thanks for reading my report. Our news will be back next week.