Funds help man after special bike stolen

The image shows an adult tricycle similar to one that was stolen from a High Prairie man who relies on the tricycle for his transportation.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local support came through for a High Prairie man after his special adult tricycle was stolen and later recovered missing several parts.



A green Kent Bayside adult tricycle was reported missing by the male owner from his residence near 45 Street and 55 Avenue in High Prairie on Aug. 8 around 5 p.m., High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright says.



Before it was found Aug. 19, funds were raised after a call on facebook by Peter Bauder.



“It always impresses me how the people of High Prairie area come together and help out others less fortunate than themselves going through hard times,” Wright says.



“This is just another example of what makes High Prairie a wonderful place to live…. it’s the people.”



Funds will be used to fix the tricycle. However, no figure was available.



The tricycle belongs to Bill Trindell, who has cerebral palsy, the facebook message says.



Trindell did not return phone calls from South Peace News.



Wright says the senior uses the tricycle as his only means of transportation.



The tricycle was found behind a business near 49 Street and 51 Street after police received a tip on Aug. 19 at 8:30 a.m.



But the tricycle was damaged.



“It was observed that the tricycle was partially disassembled and had been stripped of a few components,” Wright says.



Black handle bar grips, a chrome stern piece connecting the handle bars to the frame, chrome upper fork (tubular) covers, and black pedals were missing.



Police returned the tricycle to Trindell.



“The tricycle was donated to him by the Cerebral Palsy Association as he is on a fixed income due to his lifelong disability,” Bauder says.



High Prairie RCMP continue to investigate the incident.



RCMP are seeking any public assistance to identify the person or persons responsible for the theft.



Anyone with information is requested to phone the High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3370 and quote 2019-1186461 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).