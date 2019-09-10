Fundraiser set for HP food bank

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and District Food Bank will reap the benefits of a special community fundraiser Sept. 28.



A supper and silent auction fundraiser will be hosted by the LuzViMida Filipino-Canadian – High Prairie association at the High Prairie Legion Hall starting with supper at 6 p.m.



“We, as a community, need to help the food bank,” says event co-ordinator Nilda Dube.



“They are struggling and a lot of people rely on the food bank.”



A news release in May from the food bank stated the organization was close to closing as a result of a financial crisis.



“Economic downturn, donation decline and increase to utilities and operational costs has contributed to crisis at the food bank,” the new release states.



“The food bank has made substantial cuts to its operations by cutting back services, decreasing hours of operations and layoffs.”



Since them, several businesses and organizations donated to the food bank.



Organizers hope for strong support from the community at the event.



“My goal is to raise $15,000,” Dube says.



She says the Filipino community is committed to the service.



“This is our way of helping the food bank,” Dube says.



Filipino and Canadian food will be on the menu, she says. Donations for the silent auction are appreciated.



“If businesses, organizations and individuals want to donate items, we will gratefully accept them,” Dube says.



Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10-and-under and will be available at the door.



Advance tickets are available at High Prairie Children’s Centre, the food bank and deSIGNS by Tam.



For more information or to make donations, phone Dube at [780] 536-7573 or food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont at [780] 523-5777.