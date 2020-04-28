Funding cuts may delay improved Internet

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Internet service in the Faust area may be improved in the coming months.



At its regular meeting April 22, council approved a request from Telus to send a letter of support for its Canadian Radio-Telecommunications Commission [CRTC] Broadband Fund application.



“We definitely support Telus,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“It’s important to have better Internet service in the hamlets and in the county.”



Council passed a recommendation from Balaji Selvaraj, information technology administrator for the County.



“Telus, along with the additional CRTC funding, will invest and implement high-speed Internet access through enhanced copper line in Faust,” Selvaraj writes in a report to council.



“This will provide broadband access and increase Internet speeds for local residents and businesses.”



Simard says the project by Telus complements plans by the County to improve broadband and Internet in the region.



At its regular meeting Nov. 27, council approved a motion to focus on a pilot project for High Prairie and Joussard rather than the full regional concept.



Simard says the COVID-19 pandemic and financial challenges for provincial and federal government may delay the Big Lakes project.



“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Simard says.



Council was planning to apply for grants to support the project.



However, he says funding for broadband will be even more limited as a result of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.



CAO Jordan Panasuik cautioned council last November that funding for broadband was being reduced at that time by the new provincial United Conservative government.



An original master plan about four years ago proposed to extend the regional project to extend to Indigenous communities, Swan Hills, and west to the Falher and McLennan area.