Freson Bros. opens 7-8 a.m. each day for the elderly, immune-compromosed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Freson Bros. is taking the extra step during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain posted on its Facebook page March 17 at 6:15 p.m. that they are opening for one hour between 7-8 a.m. for the elderly and the immune-compromised at all 15 locations.

The one-hour special shopping hour began March 18.

“We hear you and we are here for you,” the company posts.

“Please respect this window of time for this group to gather the items and supplies needed during this challenging time.”

Freson asks its customers to share/tag their Facebook post with friends and family.