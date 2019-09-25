Fresh water on tap

A water fill bottle station provides fresh water at Jaycee Park.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

People using the walking trails and selected public facilities in High Prairie can have a fresh drink of water, thanks to projects completed by the High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee, with help from the Lesser Slave Watershed Council.



Water bottle fill stations have been installed by Town of High Prairie staff at Jaycee Park, the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, Sports Palace, and the intersection by the railway tracks on the south end of town.



The stations at the tracks and Jaycee Park also include a handy bowl for pets to drink from.



The committee set aside funds as part of several projects in 2018. On May 24, 2018, the Lesser Slave Watershed Council received $11,561 in their Community Facility Enhancement Project grant application for water fill stations.