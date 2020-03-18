Fox Creek joins loop for 2020-21

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings will see more teams in their league next season.



Fox Creek is the fourth team in the West Division of the Greater Metro Hockey League for the 2020-21 season, West Division expansion director Derek Prue says.



“Fox Creek is right in our corridor and the community has a new multi-purpose recreation facility,” Prue says. “We are capping the division at six teams, so we are being pretty particular about where we are located.”



He says the new teams will be welcomed by High Prairie, Slave Lake Icedogs and the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks for the second season of the West Division that covers Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.



“We were blessed to have three teams evenly matched,” Prue says.



“Four to six teams will add more competition to the division.



He says the league is planning to announce two more communities in the next few weeks. The teams will likely be announced before the draft scheduled for May 17.



“There’s no expansion draft, so new teams cannot get players from other existing teams, like the Red Wings,” Prue says.



The Red Wings relocated from Edmonton and played their first game Nov. 10.