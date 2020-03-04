Fourth quarter rally keys Knights victory

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A big fourth quarter allowed the Kinuso Knights to rally from a big deficit to stun the Valleyview St. Stephen’s Rams in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League action Feb. 26.



The 3-2 Knights trailed 34-26 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the 2-7 Rams 15-4 in the final period to steal the win. The Rams led after all three quarters: 15-11 after one quarter and 22-18 at the half.



Hunter Wild scored 14 points to lead the Knights while Aiden McLaughln added 11. Morgan Saitz scored six points, Sage Woodman four, Jean Luc Raymond three, Sage Chalifoux two and Hudson Williams one.



Mark Taqal scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Rams. Levi Gallardo added eight Shaen Gignac six, and Christopher Torda five. Joseph Buchanen and Deacon Hamelin each added two points to complete the scoring.