Former councillor Holmberg dies

Facebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Former Town of High Prairie councillor Brian Holmberg has died.

Long-time friend Barry Sharkawi passed along the news of Holmberg’s death on Saturday, July 4.

Holmberg served the public his entire life, mainly in the hotel service industry and municipal life.

Before moving to High Prairie, Holmberg served on Viking town council for one term. In High Prairie, he was also employed in sales at Select Rentals, and managed the High Prairie Inn. He also served on High Prairie town council, was president of the High Prairie Regals, and High Prairie’s economic development officer. He was also in sales for the local radio station. He had a special passion for the Citizens on Patrol program, both at the local and provincial level.

Always active, a stroke limited Holmberg in his later years; he eventually moved to St. Albert for better care.

Holmberg leaves behind his wife, Jackie, and family.

Following are some highlights of Holmberg’s stay in High Prairie.

May 5, 2003: Holmberg takes over as manager of the High Prairie Inn.

April 27, 2005: Holmberg, High Prairie COP organizer, invites all town councilors to join the organization.

Sept. 25, 2005: High Prairie COP organizer Holmberg is named president of the Alberta COP program.

May 19, 2006: Holmberg is honoured with a Solicitor General and Public Security and Crime Prevention Award for his 19 years of service to the COP program.

Oct. 31, 2007: High Prairie RCMP present a plaque to Holmberg for his volunteer work in the local COP program.

May 1, 2008: Holmberg begins his job as the Town of High Prairie’s economic development officer.

May 1, 2011: The Town of High Prairie hires Nichols Applied Management as their economic development officer. Holmberg, who was on the job for three years, leaves the position.

Sept. 20, 2012: Holmberg is elected president of the High Prairie Regals at their annual general meeting.

Nov. 20, 2012: The Town of High Prairie holds Nomination Day. Holmberg and Mike Poulter are elected councillors by acclamation.

Sept. 8, 2016: Stroke survivors Holmberg and Janet Poole share their experiences during a stroke information evening at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.