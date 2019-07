Following are the schedules for the High Prairie Bantam Outlaws and High Prairie Renegades [high school] teams for the coming season. Schedules are subject to change.

Check the July 31 South Peace News for full league schedules.

High Prairie Outlaws Schedule

1. Sat., Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. – Outlaws at Prospectors

2. Sat., Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. – Bulldogs at Outlaws

3. Sat., Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. – Raiders at Outlaws

4. Sat., Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. – Outlaws at Norsemen

5. Mon., Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. – Outlaws at Broncos

6. Sat., Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. – Shamrocks at Outlaws

High Prairie Renegades Schedule

1. Fri., Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. – Sabres at Renegades

2. Thu., Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. – Renegades at Warriors

3. Thu., Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. – Renegades at Cougars

4. Fri., Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. – Renegades at Pioneers

5. Thu., Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. – Titans at Renegades

6. Thu., Oct. 10 [time TBA] – Renegades at Celtics

7. Fri., Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. – Cats at Renegades