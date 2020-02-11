Food bank scores with Red Wings

A food drive organized by the High Prairie Red Wings helped stock the shelves at the High Prairie and District Food Bank. Kneeling in the front row, left-right, are Mikal Chalifoux, Tyson Mitchell, Donovan Joseyounen and Keaton Auger. Standing in the back, left-right, are head coach Ryder Prue and assistant coach Lee Lamouche.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Food Bank has scored big with the High Prairie Red Wings’ junior A hockey club.



Local fans generously donated to the food bank in the Food Bank Frenzy Home Stand Weekend on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.



Although the local team lost both games, the food bank was the big winner.



“It’s our way to help out the food bank,” head coach Ryder Prue says.



“January is a tough time for many people and the food bank, so it’s a good time to help them.”



A two-game home stand also created a good opportunity for the team and fans to support the food bank.



“We got quite a bit of food donated which will help them out,” Prue says.



“Our goal was to collect as much food as possible.”



Prue says the team is committed to supporting the community.



The Red Wings plan to hold more such events to support the food bank again and other needs in the community.