Food bank scores with Red Wings

Richard Froese
South Peace News
The High Prairie and District Food Bank has scored big with the High Prairie Red Wings’ junior A hockey club.
Local fans generously donated to the food bank in the Food Bank Frenzy Home Stand Weekend on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
Although the local team lost both games, the food bank was the big winner.
“It’s our way to help out the food bank,” head coach Ryder Prue says.
“January is a tough time for many people and the food bank, so it’s a good time to help them.”
A two-game home stand also created a good opportunity for the team and fans to support the food bank.
“We got quite a bit of food donated which will help them out,” Prue says.
“Our goal was to collect as much food as possible.”
Prue says the team is committed to supporting the community.
The Red Wings plan to hold more such events to support the food bank again and other needs in the community.