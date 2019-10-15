Firefighters at risk while fighting fire, council hears

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The fire at the old High Prairie Hospital Sept. 18 exposed a high and unnecessary risk to firefighters.



High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski highlighted several concerns at council’s meeting Oct. 8.



Since the hospital was decommissioned, the sprinkler systems were turned off, said Cisaroski.



“Doors were bolted,” he added, making it “hell for firefighters” to fight the blaze.



And, one room was littered with scattered needles while other rooms were littered with broken glass due to vandalism.



“It’s a mess,” said Caisaroski.



The news did not make councillors very happy.



“Perhaps those concerns could be listed out [in a letter],” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



Cisaroski said even for derelict buildings, codes must be followed. Council quickly wondered if an inspection was in order.



Councillor Brian Gilroy brought forward the issue saying the fire could be used as added extra pressure to have the building demolished.



“It’s putting firefighters at risk,” he said.



Gilroy added it would be in the provincial government’s best interest “to tear the hospital down” due to possible liability from not only fire but repeated vandalism.



Councillor Debbie Rose agreed, saying now the building has proven to be an issue.



Cisaroski added Alberta Health Services will be receiving a bill for “over $40,000” to fight the fire.



An arson investigator has deemed the fire to be arson.



“There has been arrests on this file but names have not been released,” wrote Cisaroski in his report.



Council is writing letters to various provincial government departments asking the building be torn down.