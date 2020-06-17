Firefighter recognition set for July 14

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie Fire Department members will be recognized at an awards ceremony July 14 in town council chambers.



Fire chief Trevor Cisaroski asked town council at its June 9 meeting if the awards could be presented by council at the meeting.



The awards are usually presented at the annual Fireman’s Ball, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Council agreed it was a good way for council to recognize the achievements of firefighters.



Cisaroski says various services pins [up to 20 years] and the completion of training will be recognized. In all, he says 12 awards will be presented.